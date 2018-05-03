News

WEB EXTRA: Nixa Fourth Graders Open Their Own Restaurant

By: Chris Six

Posted: May 02, 2018 07:23 PM CDT

Updated: May 02, 2018 07:23 PM CDT

NIXA, Mo- Fourth graders at Summit Intermediate celebrated the end of their economics unit by opening a student-run restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

The restaurant is called The Back Porch Bistro. 

Students had to apply for jobs, work on committees, and took their economics knowledge to the next level with a hands-on and real-world approach.

KOLR10 Photographer Eric Redus went to the restaurant to capture the sights and sounds of the busy kiddos

