Web Extra: Billy Graham's body arrived at the U.S. Capitol

By: CBS News

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 12:35 PM CST

Updated: Feb 28, 2018 12:35 PM CST

Rev. Billy Graham’s body arrived at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday morning.  He’s only the fourth private citizen to “lie in honor” at the Capitol.  

