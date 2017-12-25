Victory Mission Opens For Hundreds on Christmas Eve

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Victory Mission knows that the night before Christmas is just as worthy of a warm meal.

The Mission opened its doors to the public for a Christmas Eve dinner.

It actually serves meals every night of the year and says it has a much bigger turnout during the holidays.

Organizers say on a typical night they might serve about 60 people and tonight a couple hundred took them up on the offer.

"It can get really lonely so to be able to have a place you know you can come and eat with other people to fellowship and just have that holiday cheer," said Becca Brotherton, director of marketing of Victory Mission. "I think it means a lot to people."

If you're interested in joining them on the giving or receiving end Brotherton says there's plenty of room for you.