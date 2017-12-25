Vehicles Damaged by Possible Gunfire in Hot Springs, AR, No Injuries
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KARK) -- Police are investigating reports of several vehicles damaged by possible gunfire on Central Avenue in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
No injuries have been reported.
The damage occurred around 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Police are looking for a red jeep as a possible suspect vehicle.
According to a social media post by LifeNet, one of their ambulances were among several that were struck by some kind of projectile, apparently gunfire.
The targeting appears to have been random.
