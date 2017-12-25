Vehicles Damaged by Possible Gunfire in Hot Springs, AR, No Injuries

By: KARK

Posted: Dec 24, 2017 07:44 PM CST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 07:44 PM CST

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KARK) -- Police are investigating reports of several vehicles damaged by possible gunfire on Central Avenue in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

No injuries have been reported.

The damage occurred around 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Police are looking for a red jeep as a possible suspect vehicle.

According to a social media post by LifeNet, one of their ambulances were among several that were struck by some kind of projectile, apparently gunfire.

The targeting appears to have been random.

