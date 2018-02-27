US Curling Team Welcomed Home

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 06:04 AM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 06:13 AM CST

DULUTH, Mn. -- The US Olympic curling team scored a 10 as they made their way back to Minnesota this week -- drawing a big crowd.

Dozens of family, fans and friends welcomed the team at the airport in Duluth on Monday.

The team led by John Shuster pulled off an upset, winning the first U.S. curling gold

The U.S. Olympic champs had a lackluster showing at the round robin of the tournament.

But they came back with five straight wins, defeating the top-ranked Sweden in the finals on Saturday.

