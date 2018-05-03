UPDATE: EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Ozark

OZARK, Mo. - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Ozark.

According to National Weather Service's Mike Griffin, an EF-1 tornado was confirmed just after 2 a.m., two and a half miles north of Ozark.

Estimated peak wind of the tornado was 95 miles per hour. The tornado stayed on the ground for about two minutes.

The damage path began near the intersection of North 3rd Street and Sunset Road, where minor roof damage occurred. The storm then moved northeast, causing additional roof damage and snapping trees. The tornado lifted near the end of Peartree drive.

Winds uprooted many trees two miles east of Lamberts. A pool house, pool and cabana was also destroyed along with broken windows and fences.

We will have an update live from Ozark at 11 a.m. on KOLR10 Midday.