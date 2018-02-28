UPDATE:  Arrest Made in Tuesday Homicide East of Springfield

By: Karen Libby

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 07:30 AM CST

Updated: Feb 28, 2018 11:53 AM CST

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Greene County Sheriff's Department says an arrest has been made in the death of a woman found in her home east of Springfield Tuesday evening.

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott said the woman's husband called 9-1-1 just before 6:00 p.m., saying he came home from work and found his wife dead of a possible gunshot wound. 

Angela Cox was found in the couple's home at 4026 E. Whitehall.  According to the Greene County Jail's inmate roster, a 21 year old man was booked into the jail overnight on pending charges of first degree murder and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Wednesday morning, the Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook that an arrest was made about 3:00 a.m., after an investigation that went into the overnight hours.


 
Charges are being submitted to the Greene County prosecutor for 1st Degree Murder, the post said.  The suspect has not been identified.

Video of briefing by Sheriff Jim Arnott Tuesday night:

 

