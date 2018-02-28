UPDATE: 10 Year Old Boy Returned Home Safely

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. -- The Greene County Sheriff's office says a 10 year old boy who ran away Tuesday, has returned home safely.

Family members brought the boy home, according to a post on the Sheriff's Facebook page:

Our original story:

GREENE COUNTY, Mo.-- The Greene County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help finding a runaway ten-year-old boy.

Hayden Morse was last seen at 3319 W Highland around 3:30-4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. He was seen wearing dark colored jeans, a gray shirt, black coat, and a blue Minecraft backpack.

Call 911 if you know where Morse may be.