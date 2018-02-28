UPDATE: 10 Year Old Boy Returned Home Safely
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. -- The Greene County Sheriff's office says a 10 year old boy who ran away Tuesday, has returned home safely.
Family members brought the boy home, according to a post on the Sheriff's Facebook page:
Our original story:
GREENE COUNTY, Mo.-- The Greene County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help finding a runaway ten-year-old boy.
Hayden Morse was last seen at 3319 W Highland around 3:30-4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. He was seen wearing dark colored jeans, a gray shirt, black coat, and a blue Minecraft backpack.
Call 911 if you know where Morse may be.
