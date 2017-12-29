Two Topeka Officers not Charged in Fatal Shooting

TOPEKA, Ks. - Two Topeka police officers involved in the fatal shooting of an armed man earlier this year will not face charges.

A district attorney made that decision. Body camera video shows the two officers encountering the suspect. They ask if he is armed, and the suspect says no.



But an officer saw a gun and the suspect starts to run. The video shows him reach for the pocket where the gun was located.

"it's important to note here the left arm did go back. The right arm came across. You can see it there holding the front of the shirt. The left hand is not swinging forward freely like a sprinter or someone who is just running," says Mike Kagay, Shawnee County District Attorney.

The video also shows the officers removing the weapon from white's pocket before beginning CPR.

