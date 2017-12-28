Two MSU Men's Basketball Players Suspended for Theft Investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Two Missouri State basketball players were suspended from playing last Friday.

A police report says players Tanveer Bhullar and Darian Scott were persons of interest in an investigation of a theft of $1,500.

The documents say both players were attending a party at an apartment.

A 22-year-old woman mentioned Bhullar's and Scott's name when she noticed the money was gone from her bedroom.

Eventually, Bhullar admitted to the crime and returned the cash.

Neither player has been charged with a crime.

Bears coach Paul Lusk says the players have been suspended for breaking team rules, with no timeline on when they will return.

Scott is a freshman from Las Vegas who has not played this season, while Bhullar is a fifth-year transfer who has played nine minutes per game off the bench.

