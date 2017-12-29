Two Arkansas Waitresses Fight Over Winning Lottery Ticket

STUTTGART, Ark. - Two waitresses in Arkansas normally share their tips every day but the sudden win of a $300,000 lotto ticket has them fighting.

Leslie and Mandy work the same shift at the Sportsman Drive-In and their boss, Lucky decided to buy lotto tickets as a Christmas present.



The deal was that if they win, they split the money.

Mandy won $300,000 off a ten dollar ticket but she claimed all the money. Leslie is just hoping her friend still backs up her end of the deal.

"Lucky told us here at the bar, 'yall won't be friends after this.' and we were like why would you say that? Money changes people. Now we see," says Leslie Underwood.

If Leslie doesn't get her share of the winnings she plans to take legal action.

The catch to this is Mandy is the only one who signed the back of the ticket when it was claimed

