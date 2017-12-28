Turpentine Creek Recognized Globally for Care of Animals

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. -- A facility that houses tigers was being recognized by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries.

GFAS is a non-profit organization that's part of the Humane Society.

It helps sanctuaries better themselves for the animals they take in.

The founder of Turpentine Creek - in Eureka Springs - says the recognition reflects the care her staff takes with animals they rescue.

"They check every animal's area, make sure that you're doing the right things to take care of the animals and that the animals aren't being mistreated or abused. You can't breed, buy, or sell big cats or bear and that's really important," Tanya Smith, Turpentine Creek founder, said.

According to Smith, there are only eight big cat sanctuaries in the United States that are accredited by GFAS.