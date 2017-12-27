Tuesday, December 26 Evening Forecast

Arctic air was making it's presence known this afternoon with temperatures sliding from 30° through the 20s during the afternoon. The cold came with some snow north of Hwy. 54 where a dusting fell. The pattern is a cold one with the coldest weather yet in store for the New Year's weekend.

For tonight, we'll find partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping through the 10s into the upper single digits. A few flurries are possible too. Wind chills will be in the single digits, dropping below zero by morning.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny, but cold. Temperatures won't warm out of the 20s for highs.

Temperatures will moderate a bit for Thursday and Friday. A storm passing by to the north will generate some cloud cover across the area Thursday. Temperatures will warm a little above freezing too. Friday looks partly cloudy and even warmer with highs near 40°.

That's when the bottom falls out. Another surge of arctic air will push across the area on Saturday, settling in through New Year's Day. The pattern looks like a quiet one, but we'll have to watch Sunday with a signal for a bit of snow there. Temperatures will be the big headline with readings remaining below freezing through the weekend. Highs will only be near 20° New Year's Eve with readings in the 10s as we slip into the new year. New Year's Day will be cold too with morning readings in the single digits and afternoon highs in the low 20s.

Temperatures will moderate on Tuesday with temperatures making it into the low 30s. The moderating trend will be well underway by the end of the week into the following weekend.