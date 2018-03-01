Trump Sides with Democrats During Meeting on Guns

WASHINGTON -- President Trump surprised Republicans and Democrats alike Wednesday, in pushing for several measures that would strengthen gun control. He even went as far as calling out lawmakers who don't agree, telling them it's because they fear the NRA.

All of this, as classes were back in session in Parkland, Florida for the first time since a gunman opened fire, killing 17 people.

Shortly after students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School sat down for class for the first time since the massacre two weeks ago, president Trump was talking tough on guns with top lawmakers.

"We gotta stop this nonsense, it's time," the president said.

During a bi-partisan meeting with Congress, the president crossed both party lines and the NRA. He called for tighter background checks, asked the GOP to shelve a conceal and carry measure, and advocated for raising the age to buy weapons like the one used in Parkland.

"It doesn't make sense that I have to wait until I'm 21 to get a hand gun but I can buy this weapon at 18, I don't know, so I was just curious as to what you did in your bill. We didn't address it Mr. President. You know why? Because you're afraid of the NRA right?"

An NRA spokesperson said of the meeting that while it; "made for great TV, the gun-control proposals discussed would make for bad policy." Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle question whether the president will follow through.

"Crossed everybody's mind is this the Tuesday Trump or the Thursday Trump? It's a Wednesday so don't know, we'll see, I hope he sticks to it," said Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ).

"I don't know yet whether that was just a performance or whether that is actually the new position of the White House," said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT).



Some big box retailers, meantime, are making changes on their own. Dick's sporting goods says it's removing all assault style guns and high capacity magazines from stores. Dicks and Walmart also announced they will no longer sell firearms to anyone under 21.

The president is scheduled to have another meeting on school safety today.



(John Schiumo, CBS News)