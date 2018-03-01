Trout Season Opens at Bennett Spring State Park

LEBANON, Mo -- Joe Jackson woke up with his 2 sons at 3 o'clock in the morning to head to Bennett Springs State Park.

He compared it to Christmas morning.

“They didn’t hardly sleep all night," he laughed. "We were here before anyone else because they were ready to go.”

His family was scene wading in the water well before the 6:30am siren, indicating the start of Trout Fishing Season 2018.

Ben Havens, Bennett Spring Hatchery Manager, sat and watched as hundreds fished the spring. It's his job year-round to make sure the park is ready for opening day.

“Watching families like that is by far the best enjoyment and satisfaction we can get in our profession. The Missouri Department of Conservation provides an angling experience like no other here.”

Fisherman like John Trousdale went with a different approach: Believing that ‘Casting a line’ is better done outside of one.

He made the trip down from St. Louis, and remembers fishing these waters as a young boy.

“I don’t wade anymore, so this is my little cove that nobody else fishes from. I usually do pretty good. This is an unusual weekend,” said Trousdale, who hadn't gotten a single bite.

It’s a good thing he has until October 31st.

The Jackson family were up to 3 by the time our chat was done.