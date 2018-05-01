Traffic Tuesday: Helping Out a Stranded Friend? Where to Safely Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo - Over the past few years Springfield Police have noticed a re-occurring issue when they go work the scene of a car accident.

Springfield asked for our help tio let people know how to stop that issue from happening. The issue: where to park your car if you've been called to the scene of a car accident.

There are many things people do behind the steering wheel, think of your next destination, listen to music, or talk to a friend, one thing you don't think much about is a river.

"If you think of the roadway as a stream water flows the same direction that traffic flows," says Sgt. Brian Reeves of Springfield Police.

And its that traffic flow that Sgt. Reeves says tends to back up whenever there's a car accident

"We've had several past incidents where people come to the scene to give their loved one a ride because their car needed to be towed, or because they were hurt or they just don't know what the scene is and they make the scene worse by where they park their vehicle," says Reeves.

So where should you park your vehicle? First lets go through how emergency responders get to the scene, first ambulances and fire crews arrive, followed by police to let drivers know there's an accident ahead, and at times MoDOT comes to help for traffic control.

Some people think it's a good idea to park right next to the scene but that is neither safe for the driver and hard for emergency crews to do their job, Springfield Police say they've also seen drivers park right next to the police car, which they say is not right either. Parking there blocks the view of the accident for cars behind you so they are unsure what is happening and that could cause a secondary crash.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

So, to avoid that Sgt. Reeves says you need to drive PAST the accident find the nearest parking lot or place to park NOT in the roadway and walk back to the accident.

"Helps with traffic flow, and safety, we're use to working in the traffic and the people who come are not thinking of their safety but for the other person"

"Getting the roadway clear is the biggest thing because these backups cause problems, that's how the roads are designed for the flow of traffic and anything that we do that disrupts that and puts their safety in jeopardy," says Reeves.

If you have a Traffic Tuesday question or topic you can send us an email at news@kolr10.com or message us on Facebook.



