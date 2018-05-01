News

Traffic Stop Yields Large Meth Bust in Clinton, MO

By: Karen Libby

Posted: May 01, 2018 04:58 AM CDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 04:58 AM CDT

CLINTON, Mo. -- Police in Clinton, Missouri have arrested a local woman after finding about 95 grams of suspected methamphetamine during a car stop this week.

An officer pulled over a car Saturday in the 900 block of East Green Street and searched it.  
In addition to the meth, the officer found prescription pills, paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.

The woman was booked for Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, Possession of drug paraphernalia, and Driving while revoked/suspended.  Formal charges are pending.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected