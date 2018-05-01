Traffic Stop Yields Large Meth Bust in Clinton, MO

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. photo courtesy: Clinton, Missouri Police Department

CLINTON, Mo. -- Police in Clinton, Missouri have arrested a local woman after finding about 95 grams of suspected methamphetamine during a car stop this week.

An officer pulled over a car Saturday in the 900 block of East Green Street and searched it.

In addition to the meth, the officer found prescription pills, paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.

The woman was booked for Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, Possession of drug paraphernalia, and Driving while revoked/suspended. Formal charges are pending.