Traffic Stop Yields Large Meth Bust in Clinton, MO
CLINTON, Mo. -- Police in Clinton, Missouri have arrested a local woman after finding about 95 grams of suspected methamphetamine during a car stop this week.
An officer pulled over a car Saturday in the 900 block of East Green Street and searched it.
In addition to the meth, the officer found prescription pills, paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.
The woman was booked for Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, Possession of drug paraphernalia, and Driving while revoked/suspended. Formal charges are pending.
