Tornado Outbreak Remembered 10 Years Later in Damascus

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Ark. - Sam Hutto knows every inch and every acre.

"Born and raised on this farm," Hutto says while sitting atop his tractor.

Rolling hills guide a steady breeze that surrounds his Damascus property. The soothing scenery is a far cry from what showed up ten years ago: May 2, 2008.

"My wife and -- at that time -- 2-year-old grandson were here," Hutto says.

"We heard the warnings."

Several tornadoes slammed Arkansas that day during an outbreak that made national headlines.

An F3 twister crept toward Sam's pasture.

"I opened this garage door, and the tornado was about a half a mile," Hutto says.

He huddled with his family under stairs in their garage.

"It was the safest place we had," Hutto says.

"It was the only place we had."

A glance at old photos brings back terrifying memories.

"I told my wife when it got quiet again, we dodged a bullet," Hutto says.

Sam's house suffered minor damage and lost power for nearly two weeks.

Since then, he's made repairs and added on.

"This is the safe room. It's 6 by 6," Hutto says, pointing to the confined area.

A concrete corner masked as a closet now sits where mother nature once visited.

The new room is now a reminder of a day many people want to forget.

"I'm not real good on dates, but this one sticks with me."



