Top Takeaways from Monday, Feb. 26 Springfield City Council Meeting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Three takeaways from tonight's City Council meeting in Springfield.
Council members approved the consumption of alcohol at 12 events throughout the year that take place in specific public places.
Council also approved a resolution to apply for federal opportunity zone designations which encourages investment in low-income areas.
Finally, a $92,000 grant was accepted from Greene County Senior Services to benefit the Springfield Give 5 program.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
