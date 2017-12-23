Top Medical Stories for December 23

NEW YORK - Here are some of this week's top health stories.

Deaths from drug overdoses in the U-S skyrocketed 21 percent last year according to the CDC.

For the first time, the powerful painkiller fentanyl and its close opioid cousins played a bigger role in the deaths than any other legal or illegal drug.

The drug deaths drag down life expectancy in the US for the second straight year.

The Department of Health and Human Services advised the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid specific words when asking Congress for money.

They are vulnerable, entitlement, diversity, transgender, fetus, evidence-based and science-based.

And newborn Emma Wren Gibson grew from an embryo frozen for more than 24-years.

Researchers at the University of Tennessee say it's the longest frozen embryo to come to birth.

"I was like, 'I'm 25 years old!' If this embryo would've been born when it was supposed to have been born then you know we could have been best friends!" mother Tina Gibson says.

Tina Gibson received Emma's embryo from the National Embryo Donation Center.

(Kenneth Craig, CBS News)