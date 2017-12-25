Toddler Found Safe, Father Arrested

Police cancel Amber Alert after toddler found in Texas

By: Heather Lewis

Posted: Dec 25, 2017 02:49 PM CST

Updated: Dec 25, 2017 03:06 PM CST

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Springfield Police canceled an Amber Alert Christmas Day after a missing toddler was found safe in Texas. According to a Facebook post by Springfield Police, Eli Bandurovskiy, 1, was located with his biological father Viktor Bandurovskiy in Brookshire, TX around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

 

Bandurovskiy was arrested on the warrant issued for parental kidnapping. Springfield and Texas authorities continue to investigate and cannot yet speculate on potential charges.

 

Bandurovskiy has a history of domestic abuse, drug use, and has made threats against the child, according to an Amber Alert that was issued Sunday.

 

Eli Bandurovskiy was allegedly abducted on Dec. 22 at about 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of Glenstone Ave. in Springfield. According to a press release, the child was allegedly abducted by Viktor Bandurovskiy, 33, during a visitation.

 

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Sutherlands Hardware & Supply
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Sutherlands Hardware & Supply

  • CoxHealth - Flu
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    CoxHealth - Flu

  • Downstream Casino.
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Downstream Casino.

  • Viewers Club
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Viewers Club

  • Ozarks Professionals - Better Body
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ozarks Professionals - Better Body

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected