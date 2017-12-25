Toddler Found Safe, Father Arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Springfield Police canceled an Amber Alert Christmas Day after a missing toddler was found safe in Texas. According to a Facebook post by Springfield Police, Eli Bandurovskiy, 1, was located with his biological father Viktor Bandurovskiy in Brookshire, TX around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Bandurovskiy was arrested on the warrant issued for parental kidnapping. Springfield and Texas authorities continue to investigate and cannot yet speculate on potential charges.

Bandurovskiy has a history of domestic abuse, drug use, and has made threats against the child, according to an Amber Alert that was issued Sunday.

Eli Bandurovskiy was allegedly abducted on Dec. 22 at about 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of Glenstone Ave. in Springfield. According to a press release, the child was allegedly abducted by Viktor Bandurovskiy, 33, during a visitation.