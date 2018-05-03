Today's Top Medical News - May 3,  2018

California has reported the first death from an E.coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Arizona. Federal health officials say 121 people got sick in 25 states. 52 people have been hospitalized, including 14 with kidney failure.

Oils added to baths for children with eczema don't offer any benefits, according to a new UK study. Bath additives are a mainstay of eczema treatment…believed to provide a barrier over the skin and reduce moisture loss. The year-long study involved nearly 500 children.

And a study in the Journal Neurology finds frequent trips to the sauna may be linked to lower stroke risk. The study tracked over 1,500 people for more than 15 years who regularly use Finnish-style saunas that have temperatures over 200 degrees.



(Angelica Alvarez, CBS News)

