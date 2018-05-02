Today's Top Medical News - May 2,  2018

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has identified 9 new germs caused by bites from infected ticks, fleas and mosquitos. Researchers say 642,000 cases of disease related to bites were reported from 2004 through 2016. The agency suggests using insect repellent to reduce exposure.

A study shows pregnant women addicted to opioids are exposing their infants to the Hepatitis C virus. Researchers at Magee-Womens Research Institute say the infection often goes undetected until the child is symptomatic. The misdiagnosis can delay treatment and increase the risk of irreversible liver disease.

And, research in Japan shows trauma patients with blood "Type O" are at a greater risk of death. Doctors followed 900 emergency care patients with severe injuries. They found "Type O" patients had lower levels of a blood clotting agent that is needed to stop bleeding.

