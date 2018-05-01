Today's Top Medical News - May 1,  2018

Among today's top medical stories, why reducing anxiety could help brain health later in life.



Anxiety in midlife may be linked to dementia in old age.

Research published in BMJ Open analyzed previous studies involving nearly 30-thousand people and found an association between moderate to severe anxiety and dementia at least a decade after the first diagnosis.

Most Americans want more mental health support for children. A new Harris Poll, commissioned by Nationwide Children's Hospital, shows 87 percent agree there needs to be increased treatment, therapy and prevention resources available for children and adolescents.

More than a third of parents with children under 18 say they know a child they think needs mental health support.

And a new study suggests more female heart patients need to be included in certain clinical trials.

The study looked at men and women in cardiovascular trials involving new drugs over 10 years and found women were underrepresented in studies for heart failure and coronary artery disease.



(Kenneth Craig, CBS News)