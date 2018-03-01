Today's Top Medical News - March 1, 2018

How pregnant women can cut their children's allergy risk. And the food that may keep cancer from coming back.

Researchers at Yale say patients with stage three colon cancer who eat nuts are at a much lower risk of having their cancer recur or dying from their illness. Doctors tracked more than 800 patients and found survival rates jumped 46-percent for those eating at least two ounces of almonds, walnuts or other tree nuts every week.

Doctors in London say pregnant women who take a daily fish oil capsule at 20 weeks through the first few months of breastfeeding appear to cut their child's risk of egg allergies by nearly a third. And they found a daily probiotic supplement later on in pregnancy, reduced a baby's risk of developing eczema.

And a new study contradicts the myth that obese people with heart disease may live longer than heart patients at a normal weight. Researchers at Northwestern University say the obese don't live longer, they are just diagnosed with heart disease at a younger age. Doctors warn being too heavy cuts both longevity and quality of life.



