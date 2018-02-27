Today's Top Medical News - February 27, 2018

The flu may be more than a respiratory disease. A new study shows it may also cause neurological symptoms. Research in the Journal of Neuroscience finds that two different strains can cause changes to the structure and function of a part of the brain that controls learning and memory. The results on mice indicate the changes last for a month after a flu infection.

People with a certain type of hearing loss may be more likely to experience memory loss as well. A study presented to the American Academy of Neurology tracked 16-hundred people. Those with age related hearing loss - caused by the brain's inability to process sound - were twice as likely to have cognitive impairment.

And doctors are also concerned about how depression may affect the brain. A study in The Lancet Psychiatry finds people who suffer with untreated depression for more than a decade have significantly more brain inflammation. Researchers say the findings suggest doctors may need to re-think the treatment options for long term depression to address inflammation as well.

(Kenneth Craig, CBS News)