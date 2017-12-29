Arctic air was tough to dislodge today, and clouds didn't help. Temperatures remained well below freezing through the afternoon over most of the Ozarks with above freezing temperatures relegated to areas near and west of I-49. The cold should finally ease on Friday ahead of a major arctic assault that will last for days.

For tonight, we'll find mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling back into the low to mid 20s.

Southwest winds and partly cloudy skies should help push temperatures finally above freezing by Friday afternoon. Highs will range from the 40s southwest to upper 30s closer to Rolla.

A sustained arctic assault will begin Saturday morning and continue through most of next week.

An arctic front will move through around sunrise Saturday sending temperatures tumbling. Daytime temperatures will remain in the 20s. There will also be a slight chance for flurries early in the day.

Arctic air will be fully entrenched by New Year's Eve. We'll begin the day with a shot at snow flurries. Clouds will thin out a bit during the afternoon. Temperatures will warm from the upper single digits into the mid 10s during the afternoon.

Plan on a bitterly cold New Year's celebration. Temperatures at midnight will be around 5°.

New Year's Day won't be any better with morning lows around zero, warming into the low to mid 10s for highs. This looks like the coldest New Year's holiday in at least 17 years.

Another shot at snow flurries is possible Tuesday followed by arctic reinforcements Wednesday. This will keep the Ozarks locked in arctic conditions with temperatures remaining below freezing through at least Thursday. This will be the worst cold stretch since February 2014.

Temperatures will moderate some over the weekend, but the overall look of the long-range pattern remains colder than normal.