Three Declare Candidacy for Presiding Greene Co. Commissioner

GREENE COUNTY, Mo -- Today marked the first day candidates may file for office for the August 7th Election.

There are some notable positions up for election in Greene County, including the presiding county commission seat.

Two candidates came forth to announce candidacy for Greene County's Presiding Commissioner challenging the incumbent, Bob Cirtin who also refiled.

The Greene County Presiding Commissioner position was the only one that saw non-incumbents register on the first day.

Current Commissioner Bob Cirtin hopes to continue what has already been started in Greene County.

"I think I have shown and proven over the last three years, the leadership abilities it takes to operate and manage a county," says Cirtin.

One of his opponents, Bob Dixon, is currently the Missouri Republican State Senator. He does not view going from the state level to the local level as a step down.

"I think the government that is closest to the people is the best, so in that regard it is a step up," Dixon tells KOLR10.

As for Sara Lampe, she served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2002 until 2012 when she termed out. Lampe did not reply to a phone interview request, but she did say to our partners at the News-Leader she had become concerned with county leadership saying quote:

"I feel the public deserves our best effort here at doing their work and being stewards of their money," Lampe explains.

Lampe is referring to Commissioner Cirtin being investigated by the Missouri Ethics Commission after State Auditor Nicole Galloway alleged she received credible information from whistleblowers saying Greene County had misused public funds to advocate for a half-cent sales tax increase in November, which was passed.

When Cirtin was asked if he thought that investigation would effect his re-election, his reply was simple.

"I don't think so, because that is going to be resolved pretty soon," Cirtin says.

KOLR10 will update you once that investigation is complete.

While Tuesday was the first day to file, potential candidates have until March 27th to enter county elections. You can stay up to date on all of the candidates who file on the Greene County Clerk's website.