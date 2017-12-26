Three Dead in Phoenix Standoff

By: Chris Six

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 06:43 AM CST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 06:43 AM CST

PHOENIX, Az.- A woman and two children are dead and a police officer wounded, in the wake of a Christmas Day standoff in Phoenix, Arizona.

It all started around 4 p.m. yesterday when police were called to an apartment complex. After arriving, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. 

Officers shut down the entire complex as the suspect was barricaded himself in the apartment. Police say this appears to be a domestic dispute turned deadly. 

The suspect is in custody.
 

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Sutherlands Hardware & Supply
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Sutherlands Hardware & Supply

  • CoxHealth - Flu
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    CoxHealth - Flu

  • Downstream Casino.
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Downstream Casino.

  • Viewers Club
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Viewers Club

  • Ozarks Professionals - Better Body
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ozarks Professionals - Better Body

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected