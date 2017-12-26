Three Dead in Phoenix Standoff

PHOENIX, Az.- A woman and two children are dead and a police officer wounded, in the wake of a Christmas Day standoff in Phoenix, Arizona.

It all started around 4 p.m. yesterday when police were called to an apartment complex. After arriving, they found a woman with gunshot wounds.

Officers shut down the entire complex as the suspect was barricaded himself in the apartment. Police say this appears to be a domestic dispute turned deadly.

The suspect is in custody.

