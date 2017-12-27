Three Children Killed in Three-Car Crash

NEOSHO, Mo- Three young children are dead after a three-car crash in Neosho Tuesday evening.

Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened on MO-86 2 miles east of Stark City around 6:40 p.m.

A tractor-trailer going eastbound hit a Chevrolet Traverse going westbound causing it to lose control and cross the center line of MO-86 then another vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe going eastbound as well, hit the Traverse. That hit made the Traverse run off the roadway and overturn.

The three fatalities were in the Chevy Traverse. The Traverse was driven by 32-year-old Leticia Verde who was taken to a hospital in Joplin with moderate injuries. She had three passengers, Issac O. Verde 2-years-old, Benjamin J. Verde 4-years-old, and Eric G. Verde 7-years-old. All three boys were pronounced dead at the scene by a Newton County Coroner. Benjamin Verde was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Chevy Tahoe was 38-year-old Michael L. Stephens and he suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital in Joplin. The passengers of the Tahoe were all taken to hospitals in Joplin with serious injuries. All occupants in the Tahoe were not wearing seatbelts at the time.

The driver of the Tractor Trailer, 53-year-old Stephen J. Shaffer had no injuries.