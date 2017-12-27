Three Charged in Christmas Kidnapping, Theft

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CARTHAGE, Mo -- An 18 year-old reported that she was assaulted and threatened when the car she was in was stolen.

On Christmas morning, deputies responded to the 8000 block of County Road 260 in Webb City, Missouri.

According to Jasper County Sheriff Sergeant Timothy Williams, residents of the house called to report a female showed up at their residence asking for help.

Deputies made contact with an 18 year-old female from Carthage, who reported she was riding in a 2005 Hyundai Elantra, which she had borrowed from a friend.

She was riding with Morgan Boyer (19 of Joplin), River Taylor (23 of Joplin), and Mark Taylor (22 of Joplin).

The female reported they were traveling down the road, when River and Mark Taylor physically assaulted her.

River Taylor aimed a pistol at her and threatened to shoot her. They stopped the vehicle on County Road 260 and shoved the female out of the vehicle, and took off, stealing the car.

The female then walked to a residence and asked for help. The female directed deputies to the location where the handgun was thrown out of the vehicle.

A handgun was located in a field. The gun was found to have been reported stolen out of Carthage.

Deputies were talking with the female, when a red Chevy Silverado truck drove by. The female told the deputies Morgan Boyer was in the truck.

A car stop was conducted by the deputies and River Taylor, and Morgan Boyer, who were both in the truck, were taken into custody.

The driver of the truck informed them Mark Taylor was in the truck when they went past the deputies. After passing them he jumped out of the truck while it was still moving. Mark Taylor fell on his face, and then took off running.

The 2005 Hyundai was located abandoned on a gravel lane on State Hwy 96. Mark Taylor was found hiding behind a building on that property. Mark Taylor attempted to run, but slipped and fell. Deputies were able to take detain him without incident at that point.

Mark Taylor was transported to the Joplin Mercy Hospital to be checked out from the injuries he sustained from jumping out of the moving truck. Once he was cleared from the hospital, he was transported to jail.

The following charges were submitted to the Jasper County Prosecutor's Office:

Morgan Boyer: Stealing, Resisting and Kidnapping

Mark Taylor: Stealing, Resisting, and Kidnapping (Two active warrants)

River Taylor: Armed Criminal Action, Stealing, Resisting and Kidnapping

(Edited Press Release: Jasper County Sheriff's Office)