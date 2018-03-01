Threat at Logan-Rogersville H.S. Deemed  Not Credible

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. -- School administrators in Rogersville say there will be extra security at the high school Thursday, after a report of a student making a threat to bring a gun to school.

The district sent a message to school families Wednesday, and posted on its Facebook page, that the student was detained and questioned about the reported threat, which was deemed not credible. Disciplinary action was being taken, according to the district.

"We want to commend the student who alerted the administration, and to remind all students that if they see or hear something, say something," the statement from Superintendent Shawn Randles said.