Think About It: Student Debt

Think about it.

Student loan debt now stands at over $1.4 trillion. That’s right: Many of whom college is supposed to lead to a career are collectively saddled with a staggering amount of tuition and living expenses to repay. To put student loan debt in perspective: Total outstanding credit card debt for all Americans is just over a trillion dollars-students have this beat by almost half a trillion.

We could go round and round with arguments over the importance of science versus a liberal arts-based education, or whether certain students are even college material in the first place.

The one thing that politicians have honed in on regarding college is student loan interest rates.

Democrats favor capping rates at low levels to make college more affordable. Republicans tend to want higher rates for students, letting market forces affect the loan percentages.

Both approaches have merit in that making college loans cheaper through lower interest rates may lead students to indulge a little too much in their college years, while helping low income and other needy students avoid huge repayment burdens allows for greater access to education.

Clearly, we don’t want the future leaders of our country to be forever burdened by debt incurred at such young ages, but determining the best way to fix the problem may itself require a college degree.