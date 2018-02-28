Think About It: Do We Need More Taxes?

Think about it.

Even with the recent tax cuts, we pay a lot of taxes in this country.

With our federal system of government, it can be depressing to watch how much of our hard earned money goes to pay local, state, federal, and so-called "special district" taxes like water and sewer.

This is why some support lower government tax rates.

Others, on the other hand, and citing the various services that government provides, some support raising taxes.

The problem is that having a tax rate discussion in a vacuum doesn't get us anywhere.

Spending is an equally important part of the equation, but, because the federal government can get away with running unbalanced budgets, politicians often cut the taxes and not the spending.

Unfortunately, voters tend to want more government services and subsidies without paying the taxes to cover these costs, and many are willing to look the other way at the voting booth when spending and tax rates don't match up. Corporations are part of the problem here too, especially with all the tax abatements they demand from local and state governments. Maybe this gets better with the recent corporate tax changes, or maybe it doesn't

Our country, which has a long history of opposing taxes, needs to get serious about what it wants its tax policy to be and then live within the means provided by those taxes. We can't long endure as a secure nation otherwise.

Think about it.