The Clock is Ticking on Check Out Hunger Campaign

By: Chris Six

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 06:58 AM CST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 06:58 AM CST

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Three days remain for Ozarks Food Harvests Annual Check Out Hunger Campaign.

They need your help in raising $50,000 before the end of 2017.
 
Here's how you can get involved: next time you're at one of 75 participating grocery stores you have the option of donating $1, $3, or $5.

Their goal of raising $50,000 this holiday season will provide over 200,000 meals.

"Because of what we do here at the Ozarks Food Harvest, 1 dollar will give 10 dollars worth of food. It really adds up quickly. So just when you think that my dollar doesn't matter when you think of everyone in the grocery store, that can really add up to some great impact really fast," says  Bart Brown, CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest 

Over the years the campaign has provided over 2 million meals for hungry people around the Ozarks.     
 

