The Better Business Bureau's Top Five Scams of 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Mo-- Stephanie Garland with the Better Business Bureau says of all the scams pulled in the Ozarks this year, 5 have been the most frequently reported.

5.) The Fake Debt Collector:

"Somebody might really owe money,” says Garland. “These scammers will find out that. They'll create these fake agencies. Then the person wires the money thinking they're paying off the debt but really they've lost their money and they still have their debt."

4.) The Christmas Secret Shopper Check:

"You do lots of secret shopping,” she says. “You won the sweepstakes prize. They send you a check. What they want you to do is deposit the check so they can say they sent too much so they can get you to send some of the money back.”

3.) The IRS Tax Collection Scam:

"These guys calling saying they can throw you in jail because you haven't paid your taxes. That's a load of bogus," she explains.

2.) The Christmas Sweepstake Winner:

"They're pretending there’s a 'Mega Millions Christmas Drawing' and that it's worth $154 million and in order for you to win, you money gram $900 for the taxes. Of course, that isn't true," she says.

1.) Online Phishing:

"Once they click on the link, the malware is downloaded on their computer. Identity stolen, steal your company records...your bank accounts," Garland says.

She also says though, all it takes to make sure you don't fall victim to a similar scam, is take the time to search the person contacting you and requesting money.

"You can use a search engine or sometimes like with the IRS, call the IRS,” she says. "We want people to be safe and a great way for them to do so is just by doing the research."