Teen Missing from Douglas County Last Seen Thursday Morning

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. -- A 16-year-old boy was reported as missing Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Sherman Ellis Hall, who is 5-foot-7 and weighs about 212 pounds, left his home in Eastern Douglas County near Highways V and 95 Thursday morning and hasn't been seen since.

He has short brown hair, brown eyes and is clean shaven.

According to the news release, he could be headed to Mountain Grove and does not have a cell phone.

Sherman was last seen, according to the release, wearing a black and gray jacket over a Kansas City Chiefs coat with a red stocking hat. He was also wearing cream and gold gloves, gray and lime tennis shoes and black athletic pants with a red stripe down the side.

Call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 417-683-1020 or call 911 if you see him or have any information.