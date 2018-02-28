Teen Charged for Making Threats at St. James School

SAINT JAMES, Mo.-- A student at John F. Hodge High School in Saint James, Mo. was arrested and charged for threatening to "shoot the school up" Tuesday.

17-year-old Tristan Dillard was charged with second-degree making a terroristic threat.

According to a probable cause statement, students had been given new assigned seats in class at the beginning of the week, Monday. Dillard was not in class Monday because he was serving an in-school suspension.

A substitute teacher had asked Dillard to sit in his newly assigned seat. Dillard became angry, got into an argument with the teacher, and said "I'm gonna shoot up the school," according to a probable cause statement.

He then added, "it wouldn't the[sic] the students, just the teachers".

A student who had reported the incident stated Dillard had "really bad anger issues".

When an officer talked to Dillard about the incident, Dillard said he has been angry recently due to family issues. He told the officer that he "could bring a gun to the school" but claims he never said he would "shoot anyone", according to the statement.

Dillard was booked into jail on $25,000 bond.