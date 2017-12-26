Tech Safety Tips for Your Smart Devices

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- If "Alexa" or "Hey Google" became your new favorite phrase yesterday after opening presents... Welcome to the world of an open-mic.

"By 2020 there will be 25 billion smart home devices in the United States. That's all in home. Should you be scared? Yeah, you should at least have some type of concern that I am giving information to all of these companies. You need to know what they are going to do with it. You can take control of it to a certain point," says Dr. Jeremy Harris, Associate Professor of Information Systems, Evangel University

Let the information battle begin.

First and foremost. If you are a smart home user. Make sure your wifi network is secure. An open network is asking for trouble.

In terms of your new shiny device... Most are listening for a keyword to start recording, but beyond that, it's important to know just how your information is being stored. You can find that online.

Also, remember that you are in control.

Most devices allow you to delete stored recordings. They also have physical mute buttons on the device.

Feel uncomfortable about big brother? Flip that switch.

While many of us choose to trust Apple, Google, or Amazon, Dr. Harris says that you may think twice before you trust that 3rd party device found on an eBay special from overseas.

