Tanger Blvd will Close for Road Maintenance Early 2018

By: Chris Six

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 09:14 AM CST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 09:14 AM CST

BRANSON, Mo- Tanger Boulevard will be closed at the beginning of 2018.

A press release from the City of Branson says that they are closing the road to remove and replace the concrete.

The roadway will be closed for about three months from January 3rd through March 31st of 2018. 

The City of Branson is urging people to use alternate routes via Wildwood and Forsyth Street to Oak Creek Drive for access to Tanger Mall during construction. 

Crews from The Branson Public Works Department and A.T. Urban Development will be working together on the construction. Crews will be working on the road from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.


 

