Taney County Sheriff: Kent had No Involvement in Armed Carjacking Report

TANEY COUNTY, Mo - Taney County Sheriff Jimmie Russell put out a release saying that Richard Kent had no involvement in an armed carjacking he was originally reported to have a connection with.

Kent was taken into custody by the Christian County Sheriff's Office on May 1st.

After interviewing Kent, Sheriff Russell says Kent gave his information as to his location at the time of the carjacking and continually insisted that he had no involvement with the carjacking. A follow-up investigation then confirmed that Kent’s information was confirmed with time and date stamped video from a local business.

Taney County Officials then interviewed the victim of the carjacking, Cody Wry, and that revealed that Kent was not involved and that Wry had wrecked the car himself and gave Kent’s description to the responding Deputy.

Cody Wry, 26-years-old, of Rockaway Beach, is now being held in the Taney County Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond for Making a False Declaration and Making a False Report.

Kent is still being held in Christian County for other Taney County charges.

