Taney County Man Caught in Christian County

CHADWICK, Mo - A man suspected of recent thefts in Taneyville and Bradleyville has been caught near Chadwick Tuesday evening.

Richard Kent was caught after leading deputies on a chase while riding an ATV near a field in Chadwick.

Kent is being held in the Christian County Jail on Taney County Charges.



ORIGINAL STORY:

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. -- The Taney County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a possible suspect in recent thefts in Taneyville and Bradleyville.

The sheriff's office wants to question Richard Kent, 35, in connection with the thefts.

An armed person matching Kent's description was involved in a car theft Saturday night, according to a press release.

The person approached a vehicle at about 10 p.m. in the area of Strawberry Road and Casey Road near Forsyth. The suspect forced the driver to move over in the vehicle and drove toward Taneyville on Forsyth-Taneyville Road until the suspect lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree, according to the release.

The owner of the vehicle grabbed a child that was also in the vehicle and ran. The suspect also left the vehicle on foot, according to the release.

At about 9:30 a.m. a person matching the description of the suspect was seen walking in a field in the area.

Deputies searched a large area of fields and woods but no new sightings have been reported.