Table Rock Lake Shoreline Cleanup Extended

HOLLISTER, Mo. - Ozarks Water Watch has extended their Table Rock Shoreline Cleanup event through the month of May.

The annual event has been held on the first Saturday in April for the last 19 years. This year, an unexpected snowfall canceled the event.

"Due to the cold weather, some teams decided to postpone cleaning their shoreline until it warms up," Executive Director of Ozarks Water Watch David Caseletto says.

Caseletto says they want every volunteer to receive a t-shirt and get credit for their hard work.

You can clean the shoreline from now until the end of May. Before you go, contact Project Manager Ronna Haxby at 417-739-5001 to make arrangements to dispose of your trash.

Ozarks Water Watch is planning to host the Lake Taneycomo cleanup in September and are currently working to form a cleanup on Bull Shoals Lake.