Suspects Identified in Joplin Christmas Eve Shooting

JOPLIN, Mo- The Joplin Police Department has identified two suspects in a deadly shooting on Christmas Eve.

The department has issued warrants for 27-year-old Moses Ramsey and 47-year-old Artilius Jordan. Both men are wanted for 1st-degree murder, 2nd-degree assault, and armed criminal action.

The Joplin Police Department responded to an apartment building in the 600 block of South Byers Street after receiving reports of gunshots at about 9 p.m. Sunday night.

When officers arrived on scene, Sean Harris, 47, of Joplin, was found with life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to a Facebook post from the Joplin Police Department.

Harris was transported to the hospital, but died shortly after.

Another unidentified man arrived separately at the hospital with gunshot wounds related to the shooting. The wounds were not found to be life-threatening, according to the post.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ramsey or Jordan, contact the Joplin Police at 417-623-3131.



