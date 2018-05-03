Stone County Looking for Missing Woman

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. courtesy: Stone County Sheriff's Dept.

GALENA, Mo. -- The Stone County, Missouri Sheriff's office is reaching out on social media to try to find a woman who has been missing since April 22.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, Hailie Jo Spears, 20, approximately 5 ft 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 110 lbs and has long dark hair, was last seen by her family on Wednesday, April 18th, off State Hwy M in Stone County.

The family last heard from her when she was in Mt Vernon, Missouri, on April 22nd, but have had no contact since then.

If you have any information, please call 911 or contact Stone County Sheriff’s Office at 417-357-6116 and ask for Detective Windham or Detective Duren who are both working this investigation.

News Release from Stone County:

Missing Person

The Stone County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance in locating a Missing Female from the north part of Stone County.

The family is deeply concerned for her safety and fear she might be in trouble.

Stone County Detectives are actively investigating this case and would like any assistance that can be given. If you have any information, please call 911 or contact Stone County Sheriff’s Office at 417-357-6116 and ask for Detective Windham or Detective Duren who are both working this investigation.