St. Louis Gun Buyback Program Offered More Guns Than Expected

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Hundreds of people turned up for a gun buyback program in St. Louis this weekend.

In fact, the event was so popular there wasn't enough money to buy up all of the offered weapons.

On Saturday, those bringing in guns were promised at least $100 per gun, no questions asked.

The St. Louis Bar Association and a few companies raised more than $125,000 to buy the weapons.

This comes after a record-breaking number of murders in St. Louis this year.

More than 200 murders, the most in two decades.

Officials say part of the problem is too many guns.