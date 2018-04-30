Springfield's Northwest Project Showing Successes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- More than 200 adults and children in Springfield are benefiting from programs and support services offered through the Northwest Project.

It's a $1.3 million five year grant to help fight poverty through assistance with childcare and other barriers to employment.

Organizers recently announced it's second year report findings -- and one of the things revealed is that the average income has increased about $450 a month per household of those active in the program.

Leaders say the grant is continuing to help single parents with childcare so that they can get to work.

The project also offers assistance for people needing help with starting a bank account plus offers mentorship and counseling.

Director Amy Blansit says fighting poverty in Springfield is a team effort.

"In two years what we've really learned is it's about Springfield coming together, that no one organization can do this. We have over 30 organizations that really work hand in hand in order to make a family feel important, to make them feel supported, make them feel heard. They feel like their a part of a community and that builds hope and it helps with resiliency and families are then able to move into better employment."

The Northwest Project is located at The Fairbanks and works in collaboration with the Drew Lewis Foundation through both Missouri State and Drury University.