Springfield Police Investigate Possible Child Abduction at an Elementary School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo - The Springfield Police Department is investigating an incident as a possible child abduction.

SPD Spokesperson Lisa Cox told KOLR10 that they are working with Robberson Elementary School authorities to determine if a student who left the school, left with a parent/guardian or if it was someone else.

She says they received a report that a white male, possibly in his 50's, put a young girl in a black Acura. The girl got out of the car, then the man put her back in the car and left. Police say there is a video that is under review so that they can identify the man and the child.

We will keep you updated on any further information we can share if it is determined that we have an abduction.