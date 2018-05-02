Springfield Man Found Guilty of Sodomy after Tinder Date

SPRINGFIELD, Mo - A man from Springfield has been found guilty of sodomy after a date sparked by the dating app, Tinder.

Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson released that Cody G. Brown, 26-years-old, of Springfield, was convicted Tuesday of causing a Missouri State student to perform oral sex on him without her consent.

Cody G. Brown was found guilty of one count of second-degree sodomy for the date that occurred in February of 2016. According to the release, Brown invited the victim over to his .apartment to watch a movie after they met on "Tinder".

The release goes on to say while watching the movie the two began kissing, but the victim told the jury that things quickly became rough and aggressive. Brown spanked her numerous times leaving large welts and bruising, then proceeded to push the victim's head towards his genitals despite the victim saying 'No' and trying to pull away twice.

Brown is subject to a 2-7 year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 13, 2018, at 2:00 p.m.

Prosecutor Dan Patterson emphasized the resolve and bravery of the victim to stay with the case for over two years and to testify twice. He also indicated that this case illustrates the common difficulties of date rape prosecutions and that the case stands as an important reminder that 'no means no', and consent to some intimate contact does not mean consent to all.

