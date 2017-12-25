Springfield Man Dies in Lawrence County Crash

By: Hanna Sumpter

Posted: Dec 24, 2017 02:16 PM CST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 10:26 PM CST

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. -- A Springfield man died Sunday on Interstate 44 near Mount Vernon in a two-vehicle crash.

Christopher Loch, 38, was inside his 2002 Dodge Ram, which was disabled on the interstate, 1 mile outside of Mount Vernon.

Another vehicle, a 2010 Ford F-450, struck the Dodge at about 5:20 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol website.

Loch was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Larry Eden.

No health information was listed for the other driver, David Wallace, 29, of Porter, Texas. However, the online report states the driver was tested for alcohol as required by law.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.

